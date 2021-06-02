31 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 24 in community

SINGAPORE - There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Wednesday (June 2), taking Singapore's total to 62,100.

Wednesday's figure included 24 community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, five are currently unlinked.

Of the 19 linked cases, 18 had already been placed under quarantine, while one was detected through surveillance, said the MOH.

There were also seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore. Six of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases from within workers' dormitories were reported.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.