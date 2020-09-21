31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 9 imported and none in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Sept 21), taking Singapore's total to 57,607.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said nine of the new cases were imported. The patients had been placed on stay-home notices since arriving in Singapore. There were no community cases.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, MOH reported four new imported coronavirus cases - one traveller each arrived from Iran and Germany and two cases came from the Philippines. They were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The four were among 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday.

There was one case in the community - a work permit holder - who is currently unlinked to other cases.

He was detected during the rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are staying outside the dormitories, and was picked up even though he was asymptomatic.

The remaining 13 cases are foreign workers staying in dormitories. Five of them were identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and were quarantined.

The other eight were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers in dormitories.

Telecommunications service provider Zero1, located in the Trivex building in Burn Road, in the Tai Seng area, was among the places Covid-19 patients visited while they were infectious, MOH said on Sunday.

The location was added to a list of places visited by community cases during their infectious period. Zero1 was visited on Sept 13 from 1.05pm to 2.40pm.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable - at an average of fewer than one case a day for the past two weeks.

On Sunday, 39 cases were discharged, making a total of 57,166 who have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 30 patients remain in hospital, while 338 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 31.2 million people. More than 964,000 people have died.