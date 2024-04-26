309 nabbed over scams involving over $9 million in losses

SINGAPORE – A total of 309 people are being investigated for their alleged roles in scams where victims lost more than $9 million.

The 214 men and 95 women, aged between 16 and 75, are believed to be involved in more than 1,600 cases as scammers or money mules, the police said on April 25.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The victims fell for scams related to mainly investment, jobs, friend impersonation and e-commerce, as well as internet love scams.

The investigation comes after a two-week operation by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions in April.

Cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while those guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

For carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence, an offender can be fined up to $125,000 or jailed up to three years, or both.

The police reminded members of the public to always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines, to avoid being an accomplice to crimes.

For more information on scams, people can go to www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information relating to such crimes should call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness