309 cases of unlawful use of drones dealt with in 2023: CAAS

SINGAPORE - Eight people and seven companies were prosecuted for unlawful use of drones in 2023, out of a total of 309 cases that year.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said the 15 court cases resulted in fines for perpetrators between $4,000 and $45,000. The other 294 drone operators were issued composition fines, stern warnings or advisories.

In February 2023, a 25-year-old man was fined $23,000 for flying an unregistered drone neither for recreation nor education.

A construction firm was fined $45,000 in May 2023 over eight charges of operating a drone in the course of business without a permit. Another 51 charges were taken into consideration.

In 2020, 20 drone operators were arrested in the span of three months for illegally flying their drones within 5km of Changi Airport, prompting authorities to beef up security.

In 2022, a construction company was fined $22,000 for flying a drone in public areas without a permit.

Warning of the risk drones pose to aviation and public safety, CAAS said it has intensified efforts to educate the public on unlawful drone operations, especially within 5km of Changi Airport – a high-risk area.

It has stepped up patrols in the vicinity of the airport and installed “no flying” signs in the open fields and parks nearby.

The aviation authority has also teamed up with the People’s Association to launch an outreach campaign for residents living close to the airport, including public housing estates in Pasir Ris-Punggol and East Coast, as well as the management of private condominiums in the area.

Posters prohibiting the use of unmanned aircraft have been put up as part of the campaign.

CAAS director of unmanned systems policy, regulations and operations Maran Paramanathan said: “Unmanned aircraft activities have gained popularity over the years. It is important that we work together to ensure that aviation and public safety is not compromised.”

If found guilty of illegal drone use, offenders may be fined up to $50,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

Members of the public are reminded to check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where unmanned aircraft activity is prohibited or requires a permit, said CAAS.