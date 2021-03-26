30,000 migrant workers across 30 dorms to get Covid-19 jabs as next phase of vaccination drive begins

SINGAPORE - About 30,000 migrant workers across 30 dorms are scheduled to get their first Covid-19 jabs in the coming weeks, as this vaccination exercise moves into its second phase.

Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said on Friday (March 26) that the first phase has been completed, as some 97 per cent of about 9,000 eligible workers have received their first doses.

Rolled out two weeks ago, it targeted 10,000 residents in five of the largest purpose-built worker dormitories here. The jabs were administered on-site at the dorms' medical centres, and the residents will get their second shots next month.

Dr Tan was speaking at the sidelines of a visit to a Migrant Worker Onboarding Centre (MWOC) in Punggol. This is one of four such centres that have been set up as part of a year-long pilot scheme to integrate stay-home notice requirements for newly arrived workers with testing, enhanced medical examinations and a three-day residential settling-in programme.

Another MWOC in Choa Chu Kang will also be set up soon, and the five centres will be able to accommodate up to 7,000 workers.

Dr Tan said the response to the first round of vaccinations was "phenomenal".

"The next step is to open up to other big dorms as well… and then gradually, we will phase in the rest as well," he added.

The Straits Times understands that this next round of vaccinations for dorm residents is being conducted at the vaccination centre at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

Asked whether Singapore would recognise vaccinations taken by newly arrived migrant workers back in their home countries, Dr Tan said it is still early days and it will also depend on the type of vaccine.

"The MOH expert committee is evaluating some of these vaccines. I think once the results are out, we will be in a much better position to communicate this across to everyone."

Dr Tan also said further relaxation of restrictions for dorm residents, as more get vaccinated, will be announced later.

"We are planning to increase the number of visits to the recreational centres. We are also planning to slowly open up for them to go to the community as well," he said.

"This is going to be a graduated, calibrated process."

This is provided there is no uptick in Covid-19 cases here, Dr Tan cautioned.

"For the past many days, our local community cases has been zero, so keep your fingers crossed. Let's continue to maintain it that way, then there is light at the end of the tunnel."