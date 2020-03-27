$3,000 cash payout for Workfare recipients

The new scheme, called Workfare Skills Support, will begin on July 1 and will provide more help for workers who complete training leading to full qualifications.
The new scheme, called Workfare Skills Support, will begin on July 1 and will provide more help for workers who complete training leading to full qualifications.ST PHOTO: JOSEPH CHUA
Published
1 hour ago

Lower-wage workers, including self-employed ones, will get a $3,000 cash payout under the Workfare Income Supplement scheme, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

This is an enhancement of the one-off special cash payment amounting to 20 per cent of their payout last year, with a minimum payout of $100, which he announced during his Budget speech last month.

Workfare is targeted at Singaporean workers whose earnings are in the bottom 20 per cent with some support for those slightly above, through Central Provident Fund top-ups and cash payouts. To qualify for the scheme, citizens must be 35 and older and earn a gross monthly income of not more than $2,300, among other criteria.

Read Mr Heng's full speech here.

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 27, 2020, with the headline '$3,000 cash payout for Workfare recipients'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content