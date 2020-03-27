$3,000 cash payout for Workfare recipients

Lower-wage workers, including self-employed ones, will get a $3,000 cash payout under the Workfare Income Supplement scheme, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

This is an enhancement of the one-off special cash payment amounting to 20 per cent of their payout last year, with a minimum payout of $100, which he announced during his Budget speech last month.

Workfare is targeted at Singaporean workers whose earnings are in the bottom 20 per cent with some support for those slightly above, through Central Provident Fund top-ups and cash payouts. To qualify for the scheme, citizens must be 35 and older and earn a gross monthly income of not more than $2,300, among other criteria.

