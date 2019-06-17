3,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes discovered in lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Thousands of cartons of contraband cigarettes were discovered in a lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Saturday (June 15).

ICA officers detected 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in a Malaysia-registered lorry that was heading towards Singapore, the authority said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The officers became suspicious when they noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the consignment.

The consignment had been declared as "sealant and multi-purpose acetic silicone".

ICA has referred the case, which involved a 41-year-old male Malaysian driver, to Singapore Customs for further investigation.