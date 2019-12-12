3,000 blood donors needed as stocks run low

The Singapore Red Cross and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) appealed for blood donors yesterday as the blood bank inventory runs low.

In all, 3,000 donors of various blood types are needed to restore the country's blood stocks to healthy levels.

The stock level for blood type O - compatible with about half of patients here - is at half of what is needed. Stocks of type A and B are also low.

The two organisations said that 1,500 blood group O donors, 750 group A donors and 750 group B donors are needed to donate blood over the next three weeks.

The shortage of type O blood is particularly urgent since it is the universal blood group and is used during emergencies when patients' blood groups are unknown.

Healthy individuals between the ages of 16 and 60 with types O, A or B blood and weighing at least 45kg can walk in or make an appointment at the four blood banks: Bloodbank@HSA in Outram, Bloodbank@Dhoby Ghaut, Bloodbank@Woodlands and Bloodbank@Westgate Tower.

They can also check if there are other open community blood drives near their area at https://www.redcross.sg/donate blood.

On the day prior to making a blood donation, people are advised to eat a light meal and drink plenty of fluids.

They should also rest well the night before.

Donors will need to have their identification card or passport with them. Those aged 16 or 17 should take along a signed parental consent form, which can be found at https://www.hsa.gov.sg/parent_consent.

For more information, please e-mail donate.blood@redcross.sg or call Singapore Red Cross on 6220-0183.