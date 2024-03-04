$300 vouchers for all HDB flats to buy energy- and water-saving appliances

SINGAPORE - From April 15, HDB households will receive $300 worth of e-vouchers that can be used to buy 10 types of energy- and water-saving appliances such as air-conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators.

The distribution of these e-vouchers – valid for three years until Dec 31, 2027 – is an expansion of the existing Climate Friendly Households Programme, which was first rolled out in November 2020.

The expansion was announced on March 4 by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor, during the debate on her ministry’s budget.

Currently, only one- to three-room HDB flats are eligible for $225 worth of vouchers, which can be used for three appliance types. The voucher amount is also fixed for each category – $150 voucher for energy-saving refrigerators, a $25 voucher for LED lights and a $50 voucher for water-saving shower fittings.

But with the expansion of the programme, $300 in vouchers will be available to the 1.1 million HDB households currently, as well as new owners who receive their keys by 2027. The vouchers are in denominations of $2, $5, $10 and $50, and there are no restrictions on the amount useable for any appliance.