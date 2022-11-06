30 years of sharing knowledge, making friends and giving back with the S’pore Cooperation Programme

SINGAPORE - When Antigua and Barbuda citizen Marion Gertrude O’Reilly-Byron heard that her employer was looking to send someone for a course sponsored under the Singapore Cooperation Programme (SCP), she applied immediately.

One of her colleagues at the Education Ministry in the Caribbean nation had gone for the same course, a training programme for leaders in the technical and vocational education and training field, and had said good things about it.

“As soon as I heard about it, I applied. I didn’t even wait a day,” said Mrs O’Reilly-Byron.

“We have come to recognise that the programmes through the SCP are worthwhile,” she said, noting that Singapore is a leader in many of the fields covered by its programmes.

Mrs O’Reilly-Byron is one of more than 150,000 foreign professionals who have attended courses under the SCP, which marks its 30th anniversary this month. They hail from more than 180 countries, territories and intergovernmental organisations.

Under the SCP, established in 1992 to consolidate various technical assistance programmes offered by Singapore since the 1960s, foreign officials can sign up for courses that the Government supports.

It is a sign of Singapore’s commitment that the programme has been growing.

The SCP’s participant numbers took 15 years from its establishment to hit 50,000 in October 2007. The next 50,000 milestone was reached in eight years in July 2015, with the latest numbers doing the same in seven years.

The SCP courses, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conducts together with more than 50 local and international training partners, cover a wide range of subjects, including port management, civil aviation and public governance.

It is a win-win for Singapore, say observers. The programmes are useful for the participants and the SCP benefits the Republic, allowing it to give back to the international community and helping it develop a network of friends and contribute to global prosperity.

Giving back

Singapore could not have developed without members of the international community providing technical assistance and human capital training, said Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan of Singapore Management University.

He highlighted the help from the World Bank and the Colombo Plan scholarships, which allowed some of Singapore’s early political leaders to study in degree programmes overseas.

Others that Singapore turned to for help included the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the International Labour Organisation and the World Health Organisation.

Dutch economist Albert Winsemius, who led a survey by the UNDP, later became the Singapore Government’s chief economic adviser.

“Our economic development and human development indicators would likely be much poorer and slower had Singapore not received help from others. As a fledgling nation-state, we had to learn from others,” said Prof Tan.

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore, describes the SCP as “humane internationalism”.

“Its globally beneficent impact is a testament to Singapore playing the role of a good international citizen despite being a small state,” he said.