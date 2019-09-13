30 students who excelled in CCA get award from ST School Pocket Money Fund, Capital Group

SINGAPORE - National speed skater Xu Jing Feng will be gliding more smoothly across the ice, thanks to a talent award that will help him with the expenses for his training and equipment.

The 16-year-old was one of 30 students who received the award from investment management company Capital Group under The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) on Friday (Sept 13).

Beneficiaries of the fund who did well in their Co-curricular Activities (CCA) received cash awards worth $1,000 each.

Jing Feng had earlier this year won two golds and one silver when he competed in the South-east Asian Open Trophy 2019.

He also represented Singapore in the 2019 ISU World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada, achieving his personal best in all three events - 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m.

His next big competition will be the SEA Games in November.

However, with about four competitions a year and six days of training per week, his skates have seen better days.

Related Story Students rewarded for excellent PSLE results by Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

Related Story Retired businessman makes second $500,000 donation in two years to ST School Pocket Money Fund

Related Story Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries get a shot at reporting, with help from Samsung

He said: "Ice skating or speed skating is an expensive sport. On top of spending on my attire and equipment, we also train overseas during my school holidays and it cost a lot. So, I try to do my best in everything to make my mother's sacrifice worth it."

Equipment such as boots and blades cost about $3,700, while ice training sessions add up to $400 per month.

In order to save money, the Kranji Secondary School student said he tries to eat at home instead of going out.

His mother, personal administrator Ang Lay Choo, 49, said that while she definitely feels a financial strain, she continues to be supportive of Jing Feng's passion, as the sport has made him "more determined and responsible".

Ms Ang, who is the sole breadwinner, said of her only child: "It is really his passion and he has also become more independent through it. The training sessions are either very early in the morning or late at night, but he always ensures that he finishes all his schoolwork before he attends trainings. I am proud of him."

This is the first time Capital Group, which has been donating to STSPMF since 2014, is partnering with the fund for an award.



​

This is the first time Capital Group, which has been donating to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund since 2014, is partnering with the fund for an award. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



At the ceremony held at the Capital Group office in One Raffles Quay, Ms Katherine Wee, partner of Capital Research Global Investors, and Dr Gerard Ee, treasurer of STSPMF, presented the awards.

Ms Wee said: "We strongly believe that we should leave no child behind in developing their passions and helping them grow in confidence. We hope to help local children ensure that they have the ability to pursue their passions, whatever circumstances they come from."

Started in 2000 as a community project initiated by The Straits Times, the fund provides pocket money to children from low-income families to help them with school-related expenses.

Since its launch, the fund has helped more than 170,000 cases of children and youth in need, and disbursed $68 million.