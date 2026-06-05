30 motorists caught for queue-cutting, other offences at Woodlands Checkpoint over long weekend

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The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said the motorists were caught while on the way out of Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers caught 30 motorists committing traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint over the Vesak Day long weekend from May 28 to June 1.

Among them were drivers of nine foreign-registered vehicles who have been handed entry bans into Singapore for offences such as crossing double white lines and queue-cutting.

In a statement on June 5, ICA said the 30 motorists were caught in the process of leaving Singapore, for offences such as crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, queue-cutting and stopping in positions likely to cause danger, obstruction or undue inconvenience.

Aside from the drivers of the nine foreign-registered vehicles, 21 motorists were directed to make a U-turn and re-queue.

Half of the entire group caught were referred to the Traffic Police for further action, added ICA.

ICA urged travellers to “comply with traffic laws and maintain lane discipline when using the land checkpoints”, warning that a failure to do so could “compromise the safety of other motorists”.

The authority had earlier cautioned that heavy traffic was expected at the long weekend and reminded motorists to cooperate with its officers.