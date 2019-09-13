3 Zika cases confirmed in Serangoon Gardens, first cluster in Singapore in 2019

SINGAPORE - Three cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection in Singapore have been confirmed in Hemsley Avenue in Serangoon Gardens, in the first cluster here this year, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

"Residents and stakeholders are urged to maintain vigilance and continue to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats, as there could still be asymptomatic or mild, undiagnosed cases which might result in further transmission of the virus if there are mosquitoes in the vicinity," added NEA in a statement on Friday (Sept 13).

The cluster of three cases - all of which involved residents in the vicinity - was notified on Friday and is in close proximity to a dengue cluster of eight cases notified last month in Bridport Avenue, Cowdray Avenue, Huddington Avenue, Portchester Avenue and Tavistock Avenue.

NEA said that it has begun vector control operations in the area since the dengue cluster was notified.

As of Friday, the agency has tracked down and destroyed five breeding habitats in the dengue cluster area: one located in a home while four others were found in common areas and other premises.