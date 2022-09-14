3-year-old Singaporean girl dies from Covid-19 infection

SINGAPORE - A three-year-old Singaporean girl died of a Covid-19 infection on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said she tested positive for the virus on Aug 9 and was admitted to hospital on Aug 13.

She later died of anoxic brain injury or a lack of oxygen to the brain due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19, said the health ministry.

The girl had a history of multiple medical conditions prior to contracting Covid-19, it added.

This is the third child below 12 years old to die of Covid-19 here, MOH said in response to queries on Wednesday.

The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the girl’s family.

Baby boy Zaheer Raees Ali, aged 1½, died after being infected by Covid-19 and two other viruses in June, and four-year-old Raisya Ufairah Mohammed died of Covid-19 the following month.

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,604 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began in 2020, with a total of 1.8 million cases.

Over the last 28 days, 56,953 infections have been reported, according to data on the MOH website.

Of these, 99.7 per cent had mild or no symptoms, while 0.03 per cent, or 15 people, died.

As at Wednesday, 96 per cent of those eligible here have been fully vaccinated, while 80 per cent of Singapore’s total population have received booster shots.