3-year-old girl and 3 teenagers among new imported coronavirus patients in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A three-year-old girl and three teenagers were among the 12 new imported coronavirus patients announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH)on Monday (Aug 10).

The girl, a dependant's pass holder, is an Indian national. She was asymptomatic.

Two of the teenagers also arrived from India, while a third arrived from the Philippines.

One of the teenagers who arrived from India was a 13-year-old permanent resident (PR). She showed onset of symptoms last Thursday (Aug 6). The other was a 14-year-old dependant's pass holder. She was asymptomatic.

The last teenager, who returned from the Philippines on July 29, is a 18-year-old Singapore citizen. He was also asymptomatic.

The eight other imported cases announced on Monday comprise two PRs, one work pass holder, four work permit holders and one dependant's pass holder.

The two PRs arrived in Singapore from India and Bangladesh respectively on July 29.

All five work pass and work permit holders are currently employed in Singapore, and arrived here from the Philippines on July 29.

The last imported patient, a dependant's pass holder, arrived in Singapore from India.

MOH said all of the imported patients had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and were serving their notices at dedicated facilities. They had been tested while serving their notices.

The sole patient in the community announced on Monday, a 60-year-old Singaporean man, was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been placed on quarantine earlier.

He was tested during quarantine to determine his status, said the ministry.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 175 of 188 new coronavirus patients announced on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 55,292.

The ministry added that four clusters in dormitories had been closed, as the dormitories were cleared, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

MOH also said that there are currently about 23,300 workers who are still serving out their quarantine period.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has as also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 694 cases discharged on Monday, 49,594 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 112 patients remain in hospital, while 5,544 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.