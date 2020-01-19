3 workplace fatalities recorded in start of 2020, MOM conducts 230 inspections as part of enforcement blitz

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Manpower launched enforcement measures from December 2019 to arrest a recent spate of workplace fatalities.

Three workplace fatalities have been recorded since Jan 1 this year, raising concerns of safety and health at the workplace, said the MOM.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan 19), the MOM said it had conducted 230 inspections since mid-December 2019, as part of a two-month enforcement blitz targeting 400 inspections.

There were at least 12 fatal workplace accidents recorded in the last two months of 2019.

The first workplace fatality this year occurred when a worker was crushed by a toppled pallet of gas cylinders, while the second incident occurred when a worker was hit by a runner which fell from a formwork structure.

On Jan 9, The Straits Times reported that a 40-year-old man died after falling off a supply ship en route to Singapore from the waters off the coast of Desaru, Malaysia.

During the incident, which occurred on Jan 2, the man fell from the ship into the sea during a lifting operation and was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic upon the vessel's return to Singapore.

In its post, the MOM said four workplaces were issued stop-work orders for hazards which posed a danger to workers.

The stop-work orders will be lifted only after the firms rectify lapses and improve their workplace safety and health management systems, the MOM said.

The ministry noted that firms could be ramping up work activities to meet their deadlines in time for the upcoming festive period. It cautioned the companies to review work practices and ensure necessary safeguards are in place during their operations.

"We will sustain the momentum of our enforcement operation, taking a tough stance against those who put workers at risk," the ministry said.

The latest Singapore Workplace Safety and Health report was released in the third quarter of 2019.

An annual report which covers all workplace fatalities, major and minor injuries in 2019, including statistics for the final quarter of last year, will be released early this year.