3 weeks’ jail for man who ran unlicensed cold store, had cockroach-infested delivery vehicle

SINGAPORE – The director of a frozen products importer was sentenced on Thursday to three weeks’ jail for storing seafood and meat products in an unlicensed cold store.

Tan Poh Gwee, who traded as Ed’s Frozen Enterprise, had pleaded guilty to the offence on March 1.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers inspected the premises of Ed’s Frozen Enterprise in August 2021 and found more than 19,000kg of seafood and meat products in an unlicensed cold store, said the agency in a statement on Wednesday.

Live cockroaches were found in the faulty refrigerated compartment of a delivery vehicle during the inspection, added SFA, which seized the meat products.

The agency said that cold stores for meat and seafood products can be operated only with a valid licence, and it conducts routine inspections of such cold stores.

The agency added that the illegal storage of meat and seafood at unlicensed facilities poses a food safety risk.

Mr Tan is also the former owner of Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat in Beach Road, according to a report by Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

The restaurant made headlines in 2022 when a man slashed one of its employees repeatedly outside the eatery.