3 unlinked Covid-19 community cases among 9 new infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE - There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Friday (June 11), including three in the community, said the Ministry of Health.

All three community cases are currently unlinked.

No cases were reported in workers' dormitories.

There were also six imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry. Among them are five Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The new cases take Singapore's total tally to 62,245.

As at Thursday night, 150 patients remain hospitalised, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 287 are recovering in community facilities.

Singapore has had 34 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Friday night.