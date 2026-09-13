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3 traffic cops under investigation after footage showing them riding in unsafe manner

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating an incident involving three Traffic Police (TP) officers on motorcycles, after a video surfaced online showing them allegedly riding without due care.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said on Sept 13 that they are aware of the incident.

“Their actions are being investigated, and appropriate action will be taken against them,” the police added.

In dashcam footage shared on Facebook page SGRV ADMIN on Sept 11 , two TP officers on motorcycles can be seen changing lanes after exiting a turn, cutting in front of the dashcam car, and turning again shortly afterwards.

Following this, a third TP outrider approached from the left of the dashcam car, changing lanes, overtaking the car, and turning into its path, prompting the driver to brake suddenly.

The move appeared to catch the car's occupants by surprise. One of them can be heard exclaiming in the video, “Why did he do that?”, referring to the third TP officer.

According to the caption of the Facebook post, the incident was captured at 3am on Sept 4, along Ubi Avenue 3.

Checks by ST on Google Maps indicated that the officers were turning into the Traffic Police Headquarters located at 10 Ubi Avenue 3.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is an offence to drive a motor vehicle on a road without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other road users.

“The SPF takes a serious view of road safety and expects all officers to adhere to traffic rules and exercise due care and attention,” the police said.