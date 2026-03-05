Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The trio is allegedly involved in creating false quotations for a HDB development project.

SINGAPORE – Two men and a woman are expected to be charged on March 6 over their alleged involvement in creating false quotations for a HDB development project over a period of nearly four years.

In a statement on March 5 , the police said a man, 47, served as the manager of a company engaged by the Housing Board project’s contractor between June 2016 and February 2020.

The company was a sub-contractor hired to carry out mechanical works.

The man allegedly instigated two of his staff – a 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman – to create 46 false quotations using the names of two other contractors, said the police.

The trio will face forgery charges.

The woman faces an additional charge for allegedly instigating an employee of one of the contractors to falsely confirm to HDB that two quotations were issued by their company.

Those found guilty of forgery may be sentenced to a jail term of up to four years, a fine or both.

If convicted, the woman could face a jail term of up to two years, or a fine or both for her additional charge.