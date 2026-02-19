3 taken to hospital, including 1 with burn injuries, after fire in Kovan condo

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Six people were rescued, with three of them taken to hospital, after a fire broke out in a condominium in Kovan in the early hours of Feb 19.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 6 Kovan Rise at 2.30am.

Checks by The Straits Times show that this is the address of the Kovan Regency condominium.

When SCDF arrived at the scene, a unit on the 14th floor was on fire.

Firefighters heard shouts for help and sounds of pounding on doors from within the unit, SCDF said. They immediately entered the smoke-filled two-storey unit and began a search.

Four people were rescued from the first level and two from the second level.

The fire, which involved the kitchen and living room on the first level, was extinguished with one water jet. The rest of the unit sustained varying degrees of heat and smoke damage.

Of the six people rescued, three were assessed for smoke inhalation. One of them also had burn injuries. All three were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The remaining three were assessed and did not require ambulance assistance.

About 100 people had evacuated from the affected block before SCDF arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.