3 taken to hospital after large tree branch falls on cars on ECP

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A tree branch is nestled in the front of the passenger cabin of a red MPV, jutting out of the shattered windscreen.

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to hospital after a large tree branch fell on at least two cars on the ECP on the afternoon of Nov 29.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it received a call for assistance on the ECP in the direction of the city, just before the Fort Road exit, at about 1.35pm.

The three people were taken to Raffles Hospital . Two other people were assessed for minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 2.45pm , some cars were seen parked along the rightmost lanes of the expressway, which was cordoned off by the authorities.

The authorities cordoned off the two rightmost lanes of the expressway. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Among them was a red multi-purpose vehicle, which appeared to have suffered extensive damage.

A large tree branch was seen nestled in the front of the passenger cabin, jutting out of the shattered windscreen.

The car’s roof was crumpled and its front bumper was partially ripped off. Some parts of the tree branch were also seen lodged into the left side of the front bumper.

Another white car was also heavily damaged – its bonnet dented and grill sticking out.

A broken branch is seen lying upright on the front passenger seat, where the shattered windscreen is caved in towards. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

A broken branch was seen upright on the front passenger seat, where the shattered windscreen is caved in towards. A part of the car’s roof was folded over, while its left passenger side doors were left ajar.

According to a photo shared online, two other cars also came to a stop a few metres behind the red MPV. A fallen branch is blocking traffic in the lane next to the cars.

ST has contacted the National Parks Board for more information.