3 taken to hospital after fire linked to personal mobility aid breaks out in Punggol flat

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a flat in Punggol on the morning of Feb 13.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the fire at Block 326C Sumang Walk at about 7am, put out the fire in the 16th-floor unit using a water jet.

Preliminary findings show the fire likely originated from a personal mobility aid (PMA) in the living room of the unit .

Three people were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital, added SCDF.

The total number of fires in Singapore increased by 3 per cent to 2,050 in 2025 from 1,990 in 2024.

Of the 304 cases of electrical fires at residential premises in 2025, 34 involved active mobility devices (AMDs). AMDs include personal mobility devices (PMDs), power-assisted bicycles and PMAs

Although there were fewer AMD fires – down from 67 in 2024 to 49 in 2025 – the number of PMD fires increased from 25 to 31 incidents.

Despite the overall decrease, the SCDF said AMD fires remain an area of concern, especially those that occur in homes, as fire spreads quickly in confined spaces.

The SCDF has urged members of the public to buy and use only original batteries for AMDs, and not to leave batteries or devices charging for prolonged periods or overnight.

The public can get tips on the safe use and charging of such devices at go.gov.sg/bedevicesafe