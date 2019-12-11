3 taken to hospital after fire in Bedok terraced house

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Bedok terraced house on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the three residents - two women and a man - were taken to Singapore General Hospital for suspected smoke inhalation.

SCDF was alerted to the incident at 7 Peakville Terrace in Bedok at 3.05pm and firefighters used a water jet to put out the fire involving items on the top floor of the three-storey house.

The Straits Times understands that the three people had moved to the ground floor before firefighters arrived and the blaze was not caused by a personal mobility device.

A video submitted to citizen journalism site Stomp shows black fumes billowing from the house.

The three residents are believed to be a couple in their 50s to 60s and their daughter, who is in her 20s.

A maid in a nearby house told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that at the time of the incident, she informed her employer of a burnt smell. She and her employer's family later evacuated their home.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.