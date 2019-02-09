3 taken to hospital after bus crashes into prime mover at Loyang Ave-TPE junction

SINGAPORE - An accident between a bus and a prime mover at the junction of the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Loyang Avenue left three people injured on Saturday night (Feb 9).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of TPE with Tampines Avenue 7 at about 9.30pm. Tampines Avenue 7 leads into Loyang Avenue after the junction.

Three people were taken to Changi General Hospital by SCDF ambulances.

Mr Joshua Lim was on Go-Ahead bus service 3 when the accident happened. He had been standing and listening to music when the bus collided into the prime mover.

The prime mover appeared to bebeating the red light when the bus crashed into the left side of the prime mover, the 24-year-old said, adding that the windscreen of the bus cracked immediately.

"My first instinct was to try to get out of the bus as quickly as possible as I could see fuel gushing out from the prime mover's broken tank," he said.

The National University of Singapore student said that several people in the front of the bus, including an elderly man, might have sustained some injuries.

Mr Lim said that a medically trained full-time national serviceman who had been on the bus went to help the prime mover driver, who was lying on the floor and clutching his ribs.

He asked Mr Lim to call an ambulance. It is not known if the driver was one of the three taken to hospital.

ST has contacted the police and Go-Ahead for more information.