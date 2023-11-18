3 smugglers nabbed at Woodlands Checkpoint in a day, 1,000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized

SINGAPORE – The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled three attempts to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore through Woodlands Checkpoint in one day, seizing 1,000 packs of contraband cigarettes on Sept 28.

In a Facebook post on Nov 16, ICA said routine scans of three motorbikes raised suspicion after officers noticed anomalies in the scans.

The motorists had stuffed the contraband cigarettes into various parts of their motorcycles.

The first motorbike yielded 220 packs of illegally imported cigarettes, the second 380, and the third 400.

The third smuggler fled when he was found out, but ICA officers gave chase and nabbed him, the post said.

The smugglers and illegal goods were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

On Jan 18, 2023, ICA seized 12,708 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint in the largest haul of contraband cigarettes to date in 2023.

Those found guilty of buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and goods and services tax evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.