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3 shuttle buses to be rolled out during period of late opening along TEL

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The three shuttle buses will run between Woodlands North and Caldecott stations, Caldecott and Marina Bay stations and Marina Bay and Bayshore stations, respectively.

The three shuttle buses will run between Woodlands North and Caldecott stations, Caldecott and Marina Bay stations and Marina Bay and Bayshore stations, respectively.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Ann Chen

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SINGAPORE – Three shuttle bus services plying key MRT stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will be rolled out on Saturday mornings from May 23 to July 4, as train services will start later.

The paid shuttle bus services will run from 5am to 8.30am, rail operator SMRT said in a statement on May 18.

This follows an earlier announcement by SMRT that service hours on the TEL and Downtown Line will be adjusted to support the addition of new stations and tracks.

From May 22 to July 4, TEL train services will end earlier at 11.30pm on Fridays and start later at 8.30am on Saturdays.

The shuttle buses available are:

  • Shuttle bus service 51, which will run between Woodlands North and Caldecott stations, at intervals of 5 to 10 minutes

  • Shuttle bus service 52, which will run between Caldecott and Marina Bay stations, at intervals of 5 to 10 minutes

  • Shuttle bus service 53, which will run between Marina Bay and Bayshore stations, at intervals of 10 minutes.

Fares for the shuttle bus services will follow the same fare structure as train journeys, SMRT said.

“Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and cater additional travel time when using the shuttle bus service,” SMRT added.

According to SMRT’s website, the first train currently leaves Woodlands North, the northern terminus of the TEL, at 5.36am on Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the first train from Bayshore on Saturdays departs at 5.56am.

Stage 5 of the TEL and the DTL extension will open in the second half of 2026.

The fifth stage of the TEL will add Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations.

Before the new sections open, the Land Transport Authority and rail operators will carry out final tests on both lines. For the TEL, this includes running trains across the full length from Woodlands North station to Sungei Bedok station.

More on this topic
Signalling fault causes hours-long disruption on Thomson-East Coast Line
DTL, TEL to have shorter hours in next few months for tests ahead of new MRT stations opening
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.