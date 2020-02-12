3 public buses in chain collision in Tampines; 11 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - Some commuters on Wednesday morning (Feb 12) had their early morning journeys disrupted when three public buses were involved in a chain collision, injuring 11 people who were taken to hospital.

Two SBS buses - services 19 and 37 - and a service 34 bus operated by Go-Ahead Singapore were involved in the collision at 6.45am at the junction of Tampines Avenue 7 and Avenue 9.

The police said a bus driver and 10 passengers were taken to Changi General Hospital. They were conscious after the accident.

Ms Tammy Tan, SBS' senior vice-president of corporate communications, said the two SBS buses had stopped one behind the other at the junction as the lights were red when the Go-Ahead Singapore bus knocked into one of them.

"Service 37 was rear-ended by another bus, a Service 34, causing it to surge forward to hit Service 19 in the rear," she said.

Ms Tan said the SBS bus drivers and passengers on the SBS buses were not injured in the accident.

A Go-Ahead Singapore spokesman told The Straits Times that its bus driver and all 10 injured commuters have been discharged from hospital. The bus company is in contact with eight of the injured commuters to provide assistance and is attempting to reach the other two, the spokesman added.

The company said it is cooperating fully with the police in the accident investigation.