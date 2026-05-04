3 people to be charged over shop theft at Changi Airport

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In one case, two women allegedly stole jewellery worth around $2,740 from a store in the transit area of Terminal 3.

SINGAPORE – Three foreign nationals are expected to be charged over their suspected involvement in two cases of shop theft at Changi Airport.

Both cases had taken place in the airport’s transit areas in April.

All three suspects were arrested before their flights departed from Singapore , and the stolen items were recovered, said the police in a statement on May 4.

In both cases, store employees had noticed items missing from display shelves before contacting the police.

In the first case, a 60-year-old man allegedly took a pair of sunglasses valued at around $ 750 and left the store i n the transit area of Terminal 1 without making payment.

A 60-year-old man allegedly took a pair of sunglasses and left the store in the transit area of Terminal 1 without making payment. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The police were alerted to the incident at about 2.40pm on April 22 .

After identifying the man through CCTV footage and inquiries , officers from the Airport Police Division arrested him and recovered the stolen sunglasses.

The suspect was also found with two cans of tea valued at around $70 , stolen from another store, said the police.

The suspect was also found with two cans of tea valued at around $70, stolen from another store. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

In the second case, two women aged 59 and 61 allegedly took jewellery worth a total of around $2,740 from a store in the transit area of Terminal 3 while an employee was serving another customer.

The police were alerted to the incident at about 7.10am on April 23. Officers from the Airport Police Division subsequently arrested both women and recovered the stolen items, which were three bracelets, three bangles, two rings and a watch.

Investigations also found that the two women had earlier stolen two toy cars and a key chain worth about $33 f rom another store, added the police.

The women also stole two toy cars and a key chain worth about $33 from another store. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

All three suspects are expected to be charged in court on May 5 .

The man will be charged with two counts of theft in dwelling and an additional charge of fraudulent possession of property.

The two women will each be charged with two counts of theft in dwelling .

Individuals found guilty of theft in dwelling may be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

If the 60-year-old man is found guilty of fraudulent possession of property, he may be jailed for up to one year, fined $3,000, or both.