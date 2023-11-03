3 people taken to hospital after 2 fires in Toa Payoh in 2 days

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after a flat in Toa Payoh caught fire on Thursday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at a sixth-storey Housing Board flat at Block 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh at about 9pm.

Four occupants had evacuated from the affected unit before firefighters arrived.

The blaze, which broke out in the living room, was extinguished by firefighters using a compressed air foam trolley, SCDF said.

Two people from the affected unit were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, it added.

SCDF said preliminary investigation showed the fire had likely originated from the battery pack of a Personal Mobility Aid that was charging in the living room.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Friday that the exterior of the flat and part of the corridor were blackened with soot, and technicians were seen repairing damaged wires in the corridor.

Shin Min said a 15-year-old boy and his mother returned to the flat on Friday morning to clean up. The teenager said he was in the living room when the fire broke out, while his parents and his two-year-old sister were in a bedroom.

He told Shin Min that the battery pack had suddenly caught fire in the living room, but as it was closer to the bedroom, he rushed downstairs to get help. When he returned, his family had already evacuated from the flat.

He added that his father and a neighbour tried to extinguish the fire with water but to no avail.