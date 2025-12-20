3 people injured in accident involving prison vehicle: Singapore Prison Service

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A Singapore Prison Service (SPS) vehicle was involved in an accident with two private vehicles on Dec 19. Three people, including an inmate and two escorting officers, sustained minor injuries.

The accident happened on CTE towards SLE after Jalan Bahagia, said SPS in a Facebook post on Dec 20.

The vehicle was transporting the three people from Tan Tock Seng Hospital back to Selarang Park Complex after the inmate’s medical appointment when a private vehicle collided into the prison vehicle’s rear.

The prison vehicle then hit a second private vehicle that was in front of it.

The inmate and one of the escorting officers were trapped at the rear of the SPS vehicle, and were rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The inmate was taken to Changi General Hospital by SPS and discharged after medical treatment.

The two escorting officers sustained minor injuries and subsequently received medical treatment.

SPS is assisting the police with investigations, the post added.