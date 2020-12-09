3 nightlife outlets allowed to reopen for 2 months under pilot

In a cautious first step towards reopening the nightlife scene here, three bars and pubs will be allowed to reopen for two months under a small-scale pilot programme with strict safe management measures.

The bars and pubs that are part of the initial wave of openings are Bell Bar at Cuppage Plaza, which opened last night; Skinny's Lounge at Boat Quay, which is opening today; and Bar Kiharu at Orchard Plaza, which plans to open today or tomorrow.

They were selected jointly by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Home Affairs from six nominations fielded by nightlife business associations such as the Singapore Nightlife Business Association and Singapore River One.

Interested outlets had to submit proposals to the business associations on how they intend to reopen safely, including plans to implement the required safe management measures.

Yesterday's announcement follows an earlier one by the authorities on how up to 25 establishments can take part in a two-to three-month pilot for entertainment venues to reopen.

The Government said the pilot "aims to establish the viability and robustness of the stringent safe management measures, and the ability of the nightlife industry to comply with them, before the Government considers allowing any further steps in the resumption of nightlife businesses".

The measures include existing rules such as restricting groups to no more than five people, not allowing intermingling between tables and not allowing sales or consumption of alcohol past 10.30pm.

Recorded music may be played, but must not be louder than 60 decibels - which is the equivalent of normal conversation. A loud rock concert is around 120 decibels.

Live music, radio broadcasts and all forms of television, video and other forms of public entertainment such as dancing, darts, billiards, pool, or karaoke are not allowed either.

Enforcement agencies will monitor the venues, and take action if there are breaches.

Penalties include removing an establishment from the pilot programme, and imposing a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to six months or both.