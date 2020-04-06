3 new virus clusters emerge amid spike in local cases

Another three Covid-19 clusters have emerged, as Singapore reported a record high of 120 new cases yesterday.

Of the total, only four are imported, which means the patients were infected while overseas.

The remaining 116 are local cases and mainly foreign workers.

Two are healthcare workers, including a 35-year-old doctor at KK Women's and Children's Hospital, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

She had not gone to work since the onset of symptoms and has been admitted to an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital.

The second is a 27-year-old Indian national and Singapore work pass holder who has been admitted to an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he is employed as a technician.

He had been at work for less than an hour after the onset of symptoms.

The latest numbers bring the total number of cases here to 1,309.

Of the three new clusters identified, two are dormitories - Tampines Dormitory at 2 Tampines Place and Cochrane Lodge I at 51 Admiralty Road West.

The third is a construction site at 6 Battery Road.

Fifty of the 116 new local cases are linked to previous cases or clusters, while 66 cases are unlinked, and contact-tracing efforts are ongoing, said MOH.

Twenty-two of the new cases were added to the cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, which now has 63 confirmed cases.

Ten cases were linked to the cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, which now has 28 confirmed cases.

Three cases were linked to the cluster at Toh Guan Dormitory, which has eight confirmed cases now.

One case was linked to the cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge, which now has a total of four confirmed cases.

Three cases were linked to the Project Glory construction site, bringing the total to 15 confirmed cases.

Nine cases were linked to the cluster at Mustafa Centre, which now has 28 cases.

One case was linked to the cluster at Keppel Shipyard, which has seven cases now.

Yesterday, two foreign worker dormitories were gazetted as isolation areas as a raft of new safe distancing measures in dormitories was announced.

A further 23 patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities yesterday, bringing the total number of fully recovered cases to 320.

Of the 569 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. MOH said 25 are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, 414 cases who are clinically well but still test positive are being isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D'Resort NTUC.