3 new Covid-19 clusters, all in dorms

Three new clusters of coronavirus infections - all in dormitories - were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Cochrane Lodge I, Mandai Lodge I and Tuas South Dormitory were linked to nine, 17 and 11 earlier confirmed cases respectively.

Waterway Point and The Seletar Mall were the latest to be added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

There were three community cases yesterday, comprising one Singaporean and two work permit holders. MOH said all three cases are currently unlinked and asymptomatic, and were detected through proactive testing.

The Singaporean had travelled to Malaysia but was denied entry at the airport due to administrative reasons. He tested negative while in Malaysia, and was placed on stay-home notice at a dedicated facility upon arrival in Singapore the next day. He subsequently tested positive while serving his stay-home notice.

The other two cases were detected as a result of rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.

There were two imported cases, both Singaporeans who tested positive while serving their stay-home notices. The first returned from India on Aug 24 and the other from Australia on Aug 25.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 29 of the 34 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,982.

Among the 29, 14 were identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period.

The remaining 15 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as biweekly rostered routine testing of workers in dormitories.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from when they were there.

Update on cases New cases: 34 Imported: 2 (2 Singaporeans) In community: 3 (1 Singaporean, 2 work permit holders) In dormitories: 29 Active cases: 688 In hospitals: 50 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 638 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 56,252 Discharged yesterday: 93 TOTAL CASES: 56,982

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified, and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

A total of 50 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 638 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 26.8 million people. More than 880,000 people have died.