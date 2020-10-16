3 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with none in the community

Three new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday, bringing Singapore's total to 57,892, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

None of these were community cases.

Two of the three new cases were imported, comprising a Singaporean who returned from the United States, and a work permit holder who returned from Indonesia.

Both imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

The last new case was a patient from a worker's dormitory who was detected through routine testing of workers staying in dorms. He was asymptomatic when tested.

Mohammadi Restaurant in Lembu Road in Little India was added yesterday to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

The patient was at the restau-rant last Saturday between 1pm and 2pm.

MOH said that close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid places on the list as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited to get people who were at these places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

MOH also said that the Covid-19 cluster at SCM Tuas Lodge has been closed as it has had no new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from an average of one case per day two weeks ago, to an average of fewer than one case per day in the past week.

Update on cases

New cases: 3 Imported: 2 (1 Singaporean, 1 work permit holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 1 Active cases: 100 In hospitals: 36 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 64 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57, 749 Discharged yesterday: 12 TOTAL CASES: 57,892

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of fewer than one case per day to none in the same period.

With 12 cases discharged yesterday, 57,749 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 64 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.