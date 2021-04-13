3 nabbed over robbery of phone and e-vaping equipment

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a youth of boxes of e-vaporiser equipment and a mobile phone.

The police received a report at about 9.55pm on Thursday that the 19-year-old had been assaulted and robbed on Chancery Lane in the Newton area.

The teenager had 50 boxes of assorted e-vaporiser pods, 10 e-vaporiser components and his phone taken from him by the attackers.

The three men aged 20 were arrested on suspicion of robbery with hurt after officers made enquiries and viewed closed-circuit television images, the police said yesterday. Investigations are ongoing.

Robbery with hurt carries a minimum jail term of five years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The three men and the 19-year-old will also be investigated on suspicion of offences under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, which makes it illegal to sell e-vaporisers and their components.

First-time offenders face a fine of up to $10,000, up to six months in jail or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months or both.

It is also an offence to possess, buy or use such items.