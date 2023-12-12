3 motorists to be charged with hit-and-run offences

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old driver who allegedly crashed his car into four stationary vehicles – a car and three motorcycles – at a carpark in Bukit Batok is among three men who will be charged with a raft of hit-and-run offences on Dec 13.

After crashing into the vehicles, the man is suspected of fleeing the scene and not reporting the accident, which happened at an outdoor carpark on July 29 near Block 136 Bukit Batok West, said the police in a statement on Dec 12.

He is facing three charges – driving without due care, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report the accident within 24 hours.

A 71-year-old man who was driving a heavy vehicle in Corporation Road on March 19 will also be charged after the retractable boom arm of the vehicle allegedly crashed into an overhead MRT viaduct.

He is suspected of leaving the accident site and not reporting the incident. He will be charged with two offences – failing to stop after an accident and causing a heavy vehicle to collide with a structure.