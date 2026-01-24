3 motorcyclists taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on BKE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Three motorcyclists were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a car and three motorcycles on the BKE on Jan 24.

Two male motorcyclists, aged 27 and 30 , were taken conscious to the hospital, while a 28-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital unconscious.

A 61-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, the police said.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force, in response to queries, said they were alerted to the accident on the BKE, towards Woodlands Checkpoint, at about 7.20am.

At least two motorcycles are seen parked on the roadside, with two lanes cordoned off with traffic cones, in a video of the accident posted on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook page.

A damaged motorcycle is seen flipped on its side just a few metres away.

A man in a neon vest appears to be attending to a person sitting on the edge of the road nearby, with a small crowd of people standing around.

Photos posted by the same Facebook user show motorists surrounding a person lying on the road. Two ambulances are also at the scene of the accident.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority alerted motorists to the accident in a Facebook post at 8.20am, saying that one of four lanes on the BKE after Exit 8 was blocked.

Heavy traffic was expected before BKE Exit 10A, it added.

In an update on Facebook at 12.25pm, it said t he accident site had been cleared and all lanes were back in operation.