3 months’ jail for policeman whose van collided with motorcyclist who suffered severe brain injury

SINGAPORE - A police officer was sentenced to three months’ jail after he made a discretionary right turn while driving a patrol van and collided with a motorcycle.

As a result, the motorcyclist, Mr Wang Xiaoyong, 44, suffered severe brain injury and lost eight teeth.

On Monday, Johann Pak Zhuo-En, 26, was disqualified from driving for five years after he pleaded guilty to one count of driving without reasonable consideration for others using the road.

Defence lawyer Laurence Goh said in court that Pak is still working in the Singapore Police Force. The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hidayat Amir said that on Aug 23, 2020, at around 10.40pm, Pak was driving a police van with four other police officers on board. They had been tasked to carry out patrolling duties in the vicinity of Geylang.

At the time of the accident, Pak was a third sergeant attached to Bedok Police Division.

Pak drove along Aljunied Road towards Upper Aljunied Road, intending to make a right turn into Sims Avenue. He then made a discretionary right turn into Sims Avenue when the traffic light in his direction was green.

At the same time, Mr Wang was travelling straight along Aljunied Road towards Guillemard Road from the opposite direction than Pak.

DPP Hidayat said the traffic light was amber as Mr Wang passed the stop line, and thus he had the right of way over Pak.

But Pak failed to give way to him, resulting in the van colliding with the front part of the motorcycle.

Pak immediately stopped the van and an ambulance was called.

Scratches and cracks were found at the front of the motorcycle and its crash bar was dented. Dents were also found on the left side of the van and its windows were shattered.

Mr Wang was conscious when he was taken to hospital, and he was given hospitalisation leave for 147 days.

A medical report found that he suffered severe traumatic brain injury and multiple skull and facial fractures.

He lost eight teeth due to the accident and also fractured his jaw.