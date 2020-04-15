3 million tonnes of waste sent to Semakau Landfill last year; plastic waste made up 30%

SINGAPORE - Last year, Singapore sent almost three million tonnes of trash to Semakau Landfill , the Republic's only landfill.

About 30 per cent of that was plastic waste - the top material sent to be incinerated on Pulau Semakau.

Food waste was close behind at 20 per cent, while paper and cardboard waste made up about 19 per cent of what was disposed.

These figures came in the 2019 Waste Statistics and Overall Recycling report released by the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday (April 15).

The annual report details the waste generated, recycled and disposed of in Singapore last year, categorised by the different waste streams.

While there was a 6 per cent reduction in the total amount of waste generated last year compared with 2018, overall recycling rates fell to 59 per cent from 61 per cent in 2018.

In particular, domestic recycling rates decreased from 22 per cent in 2018 to 17 per cent last year, while non-domestic recycling rates fell from 75 per cent to 73 per cent in the same period, said the NEA.

Last year, the Government outlined its first Zero Waste Masterplan to reduce the amount of waste sent to Semakau Landfill by 30 per cent by 2030.

The masterplan, which tackles three key waste streams of packaging waste, food waste and electronic waste, was put in place to extend the landfill's lifespan beyond the projected 2035.

To address the issue of waste, Singapore also targets to hit a national recycling rate of 70 per cent, a domestic recycling rate of 30 per cent, and a non-domestic recycling rate of 81 per cent.

NEA said that the drop in the overall recycling rate last year is largely attributable to the recycling rate of paper, which fell from 56 per cent in 2018 to 44 per cent last year.

It added that the market for recycled paper here was affected by shrinking export markets.

"Given that 34 per cent of Singapore's recyclables are exported, the status of the external market and policy of other countries towards recyclables would have a significant impact on our recycling rate," said NEA.

Since the start of 2018, China has banned waste imports, including plastics, paper products and textiles, from foreign countries.

Ms Pek Hai Lin, executive director of local environmental group Zero Waste SG, told The Straits Times that the ban might have resulted in an excess supply of recyclable materials across countries and a drop in their prices.

"With buying prices of cardboard going as low as 4 cents per kg, it might not be worth the effort on collectors' part to recycle much of it," she added. Prices used to be at around 10 cents per kg prior to the ban.

The amount of plastic waste generated decreased by 2 per cent from about 950,000 tonnes in 2018 to 930,000 tonnes last year, while recycling rates remained at 4 per cent for both years.

Overall, the amount of plastic waste disposed of decreased by 1.7 per cent.

On the food waste front, Singapore saw a decrease of 2.5 per cent in the amount of food waste generated last year compared with 2018, while recycling rates also saw an increase from 17 per cent in 2018 to 18 per cent last year.

Overall, food waste disposed of decreased by about 4.7 per cent.

Mr Nicholas Lim, co-founder of social enterprise TreeDots, said that he is happy that food waste has been on a decline, but the rate of reduction seems to be "insufficient" despite there being many initiatives in Singapore focused on curbing food waste.

Since last year, TreeDots has saved more than 1,000 tonnes of unsold chicken, frozen seafood and vegetables from wholesalers and suppliers to sell to food and beverage businesses here, said Mr Lim.

He noted that there is a need to tackle the key reason behind the generation of most food waste - consumers' perception.

He said: "We have been helping suppliers to clear their unsold inventory for quite a while and even moved to serving households recently.

"We noticed that many of them are still caught up in their so-called knowledge of freshness, or what a product should look like.

"Given that consumers' perspective is as such, businesses will be forced to follow through as well.

"This results in a huge percentage of them throwing away perfectly good food deemed undesirable in the public's eyes."