3 men to be charged with rioting after incident involving 18-year-old victim
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SINGAPORE - Three men, aged between 20 and 21, will be charged on May 12 for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.
The police said in a statement on May 11 that they were alerted to a fight along Eu Tong Sen Street at about 3.15am on May 10.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the three men had attacked an 18-year-old man following a dispute.
The victim had injuries to his lips and was taken conscious to hospital.
Police established the identities of the suspects through follow-up investigations and using images from CCTV and police cameras.
They were arrested on the same day.
If convicted of rioting, each of the men may be sentenced to a jail term of up to seven years and caning.