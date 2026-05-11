3 men to be charged with rioting after incident involving 18-year-old victim

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The three suspects - aged between 20 and 21 - were arrested on May 10 following a fight along Eu Tong Sen Street on the same day.

SINGAPORE - Three men, aged between 20 and 21 , will be charged on May 12 for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

The police said in a statement on May 11 that they were alerted to a fight along Eu Tong Sen Street at about 3.15am on May 10 .

Preliminary investigations revealed that the three men had attacked an 18-year-old man following a dispute.

The victim had injuries to his lips and was taken conscious to hospital.

Police established the identities of the suspects through follow-up investigations and using images from CCTV and police cameras.

They were arrested on the same day.

If convicted of rioting, each of the men may be sentenced to a jail term of up to seven years and caning.