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3 men to be charged with rioting after incident involving 18-year-old victim

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The three suspects - aged between 20 and 21 - were arrested following a fight along Eu Tong Sen Street.

The three suspects - aged between 20 and 21 - were arrested on May 10 following a fight along Eu Tong Sen Street on the same day.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Gabrielle Andres

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SINGAPORE - Three men, aged between 20 and 21, will be charged on May 12 for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

The police said in a statement on May 11 that they were alerted to a fight along Eu Tong Sen Street at about 3.15am on May 10.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the three men had attacked an 18-year-old man following a dispute.

The victim had injuries to his lips and was taken conscious to hospital.

Police established the identities of the suspects through follow-up investigations and using images from CCTV and police cameras.

They were arrested on the same day.

If convicted of rioting, each of the men may be sentenced to a jail term of up to seven years and caning.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.