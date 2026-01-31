Six taken to hospital after two accidents on opposite sides of SLE near Lentor Avenue exit

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Two accidents occured on opposite sides of the SLE during the evening peak hour on Jan 30.

Both accidents took place near the Lentor Avenue exit.

The first one involved four cars and a tipper truck, and occurred on the expressway towards the CTE.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 5.10pm.

Two male motorists, aged 39 and 30, as well as a 30-year-old male passenger, were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

A 40-year-old tipper truck driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.

The second accident took place on the SLE towards the BKE before the exit to Lentor Avenue, and involved two motorcycles.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 6pm.

A 49-year-old male motorcyclist, a 44-year-old female motorcyclist and her 37-year-old female pillion rider were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Yishun.

Video footage posted on Singapore Road Vigilante’s Facebook page of the first accident – towards the CTE – shows a black hatchback travelling on the extreme left lane of the expressway.

A tipper truck, travelling on the next closest lane, appears to veer into the lane the hatchback is travelling on.

The black hatchback is then seen careening across the expressway.

It crashes rear-first into the side of a white sport utility vehicle that had been travelling on the next lane, before spinning all the way to the extreme right lane and crashing into the guard rails, where it is then hit side-on by a silver sedan.

The silver sedan, in turn, appears to be rear-ended by a black multi-purpose vehicle.

The Land Transport Authority said in a post on X at 5.49pm on Jan 30 that there was an accident on the SLE towards the CTE, with congestion until Mandai Avenue.

The same video also shows two SCDF ambulances on the other side of the expressway, in the direction of the BKE.

Police investigations for both cases are ongoing.