3 men nabbed for suspected drug offences; Ice, Ecstasy and $700,000 worth of vaping items seized

SINGAPORE - Three Singaporean men in their 30s have been arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers for suspected drug activities.

Eighteen Ecstasy tablets, 2g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were seized from a residential unit in Upper Bukit Timah last Wednesday (Feb 16), the CNB said on Monday.

CNB officers also uncovered a "significant" number of e-vaporisers and related components, worth an estimated $700,000, and alerted the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

The HSA seized 1,461 assorted e-vaporisers; 94,572 assorted pods, or e-vaporiser components; and 78,091 sticks of smokeless tobacco, or HeatSticks, from the apartment.

Investigations into the illicit activities of the three men, aged 30, 32 and 37, are ongoing.

The Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act prohibits the import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of imitation tobacco products.

These include shisha tobacco, smokeless tobacco and chewing tobacco such as gutkha, khaini and zarda, as well as e-vaporisers and their components, said the CNB.

Any person convicted of an offence may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, for the first offence.

A repeat offender can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both, for the second or subsequent offence.

The HSA added that the purchase, use and possession of such products is also an offence. Anyone convicted of this offence can be fined up to $2,000.

All prohibited tobacco items will also be confiscated.

Members of the public who have information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of e-vaporisers can submit a report here.

They can also call HSA's Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037.