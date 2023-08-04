3 men arrested, more than 4,620 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized

SINGAPORE - Three Singaporean men aged between 20 and 27 were arrested on Tuesday for evading duty and goods and services tax (GST) amounting to more than $690,000.

Investigations revealed that the trio were allegedly engaged by unknown people via a social messaging platform to deliver duty-unpaid cigarettes, Singapore Customs said on Friday.

The agency seized 4,620 cartons and 4,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in two operations in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 and Woodlands Rise.

During the Choa Chu Kang operation, officers spotted two men, aged 20 and 25, arranging carton boxes inside a van. After conducting checks, officers found 2,460 cartons and 1,800 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes packed in brown carton boxes in the van.

Following up on the first operation, a second was conducted at a multi-storey carpark in Woodlands Rise, where 2,160 cartons and 2,400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes packed in brown carton boxes were discovered in a van. The 27-year-old driver of the van was arrested.

The duty-unpaid cigarettes and the two vehicles were seized.

The duty and GST evaded in the first and second operations amounted to about $636,336 and $55,394, respectively. Court proceedings are ongoing.

Those found guilty of buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, be jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used to commit these offences and the proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid cigarettes can also be seized, said Singapore Customs.

Individuals who have information on smuggling activities can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-233-0000 or e-mail customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg to report these illegal activities.