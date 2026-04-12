3 men arrested for suspected armed robbery near Farrer Park

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A knife was recovered and seized by the police as a case exhibit after four victims in a residential unit were assaulted and robbed on April 10.

SINGAPORE – Three men have been arrested because of their suspected involvement in an armed robbery in a residential unit near Farrer Park on the night of April 10.

Three of the four victims in the Rangoon Road unit had minor injuries in the incident.

In a media statement on April 12, the police said they were alerted to the crime at about 11.25pm on April 10.

According to the statement, the three suspects had purportedly made prior arrangements to go to the unit. After entering the premises, one of them allegedly brandished a knife. The suspects then assaulted the four victims in the unit and demanded cash from them at knifepoint.

The victims complied with the suspects’ demands out of fear and handed over $16,300 in cash, one gold chain and one gold bracelet, the police said.

The men subsequently fled the scene before being arrested in Marsiling Drive on April 11.

A knife was recovered and seized as a case exhibit.

The three men are expected to be charged on April 13 with the offence of armed robbery with hurt. If convicted, they may be jailed between five and 20 years, and face at least 12 strokes of the cane.

People who encounter such cases are advised to remain calm, take note of the perpetrator’s physical appearance and distinctive features, and contact the police as soon as possible.