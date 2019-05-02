3 men arrested for allegedly importing fake mobile phones, components

SINGAPORE - Three men were arrested last Friday (April 26) for allegedly importing fake mobile phones and components bearing false trademarks of brands such as Apple for sale in Singapore.

The police said in a statement on Thursday that the men, aged between 26 and 44, were nabbed after Singapore Customs officers intercepted a consignment from China at the Changi Airfreight Centre.

The consignment had more than 500 pieces of mobile phone components, which were believed to be counterfeit.

The case was referred to the police Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

In a 15-hour operation last Friday, CID officers mounted raids in Keppel Road, Henderson Road and Boon Tiong Road and arrested the men.

More than 3,400 pieces of mobile phones and components with falsely applied trademarks of well-known brands were seized. These are estimated to have a street value of $290,000.

In the statement, the police said that the authorities take a serious view on intellectual property right infringements and will not hesitate to take action against perpetrators who blatantly disregard such laws.

Those found guilty of importing, possessing or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks for trade may be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.