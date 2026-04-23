3 men arrested after over 5kg of cannabis, 2kg of Ice seized from car at Woodlands Checkpoint

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A total of about 5,127g of cannabis and 2,072g of methamphetamine, which have an estimated worth of more than $547,000, were seized.

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SINGAPORE – Three men were arrested after more than 5kg of cannabis and 2kg of methamphetamine were found in a Malaysia-registered car arriving at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint statement on April 23 that ICA officers uncovered two plastic bags believed to contain controlled drugs in the car’s boot on the evening of April 14.

CNB officers were immediately alerted to the detection and conducted further checks.

A total of about 5,127g of cannabis and 2,072g of methamphetamine – also known as Ice – which have an estimated worth of more than $547,000 , were seized from the two bags, the authorities said.

The driver, a 23-year-old Malaysian man , was arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs.

On the same day , as part of follow-up investigations, CNB officers launched an operation near Woodlands Industrial Park that led to the arrest of two Bangladeshi men, aged 42 and 36 , for suspected drug offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

The arrest of the three men took place on the same day a Portuguese man was arrested after being found with over 36kg of cannabis in his luggage at Changi Airport.

Those found guilty of importing into or exporting from Singapore more than 500g of cannabis or more than 250g of methamphetamine may face the death penalty.