3 men arrested after fight breaks out at Bukit Batok coffee shop

SINGAPORE (STOMP) - Three men were arrested after a fight broke out at a coffee shop at Block 157 Bukit Batok Street 11 last Friday night (June 19).

Several people alerted citizen journalism site Stomp to videos of the incident that have been circulating online.

In the 30-second-long footage uploaded to Facebook page Sg-share together, bottles and glasses are seen flying in the scuffle.

Three men are seen pummelling another man who is barefoot and people are heard shouting vulgarities in Hokkien repeatedly throughout the video.

Towards the end of the fight, a woman is heard shouting at the men to stop.

In other videos of the incident, police officers and paramedics are eventually seen arriving at the scene.

In response to queries by Stomp, the police said they received a call for assistance at 10.38pm last Friday.

Three Singaporean men, aged between 48 and 50, were arrested for affray, a police spokesman said.

The men will also be investigated for possible breaches of safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Police investigations are ongoing.