3 malls, 9 F&B outlets visited by Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - Three malls and nine eateries were among the 12 new locations added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Jan 1).

The Japanese restaurants added to the list comprised Chikuyotei Japanese Restaurant at UE Square River Wing, Renga-Ya House of Japanese Charcoal BBQ at Chijmes,, Maetomo Restaurant & Bar, Tamaya Dining, and Tomi Sushi Restaurant.

Two restaurants at Tanjong Pagar Road were also added to the list.

They are Ristorante Luka at 18 Tanjong Pagar Road, which was visited on Dec 21, as well as Bar-Roque Grill at Amara Singapore, which was visited on Dec 23.

The remaining eateries were Warong Nasi Pariaman and 84 Marine Parade Central Market and Food centre.

The three malls added were Bedok Mall, Tang Plaza and Takashimaya Department Store at Ngee Ann City.

Bedok Mall was visited on Dec 26 between 6.10pm and 7.15pm.

Tang Plaza was also visited on Sunday (Dec 27) between 1.20pm and 1.55pm.

Takashimaya Department Store at Ngee Ann City was visited on Monday between 6.15pm and 7.50pm.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.