3 maids held under ISA

Three radicalised Indonesian maids have been issued detention orders under the Internal Security Act and are under investigation for financing terrorism.

The women, aged between 31 and 36, and who have been working here for between six and 13 years, became radicalised after viewing material on terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria online, the Ministry of Home Affairs said. They joined multiple pro-ISIS social media chat groups and channels, and set up multiple social media accounts to galvanise support for the group. All three also donated funds to support ISIS and Jemaah Ansharut Daulah, an Indonesia-based ISIS affiliate that has been banned by Jakarta, the ministry added.

